Gallen and McKenzie victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Unbeaten Australian heavyweight contender and Rugby League Football Star Paul Gallen (8-0–0) outscored Fijian, Puns Rasaubale (0-1-0) over six rounds at the Cronulla Leagues club, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Friday. Gallen controlled the contest in most of the rounds with accurate left jabs. Rasaubale was deducted a point in round four. Scores at the conclusion 60-53, 59-55 and 59-54. The 36-year old said after the fight it was likely his last bout as speculation mounts he will call time on his boxing career in the near future.

A bout with fellow heavyweight boxer and rugby league star Sonny Bill Williams, who defeated former world champion Frans Botha, seems unlikely to eventuate but would still draw serious public interest. Gallen holds wins over Hern Purcell and Randall Rayment who challenged WBC#15 Kyotaro Fujimoto recently.

In other action, classy lightweight Kye McKenzie (18-1-0) scored a one sided ten round decision over Nori Beauchamp (15-2-0) to capture the WBO Asia Pacific title. At the conclusion scores were 100-90, 100-91, 100-91.

McKenzie’s only loss is to Australian based Filipino Jack Asis. He has targeted WBA #6 George Kambosos. “It would be great for the fans. We’re both striving for the same thing – and that is success – and just like any real fighter, I’d be more than happy to fight the guy. Styles make fights and I think I can upset him.”