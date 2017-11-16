Gaballo scores smashing 2nd round KO in Hawaii

Filipino prospect Reymart “Gensan Assassin” Gaballo (17-0, 15 KOs) made a smashing debut in the United States by knocking out Mexican Ernesto Guerrero (27-22, 19 KOs) Wednesday night at the Hawaii Events Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Gaballo twice downed Guerrero in Round 2 to score a knockout victory and remain unbeaten.

Gaballo landed a solid left hook in the first knockdown. Guerrero managed to stand up but was out by a powerful uppercut on the body by Gaballo in the 2nd knockdown.

“I am very happy to win in my USA debut. I will continue to work hard to reach my dream as a world champion,” said the 21-year old Gaballo.

“Gaballo was very impressive tonight. With more experience and training, I’m very confident that he will be a world champion soon,” said Jim Claude Manangquil, CEO of Sanman Promotions.

Gaballo’s manager John Ray “JR” Manangquil was also at the corner to give his full support.

The Gaballo-Guerrero was the main event of the “Fight Night at the Island” boxing card promoted by international Filipino boxing promoter-manager Gabriel “Bebot” Elorde Jr., son of the late legendary great Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.

Gaballo is the third boxer of Sanman to successfully make his US debut. The first two were Harmonito “Hammer” dela Torre and Romero “Ruthless” Duno.