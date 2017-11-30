FS1 Results from Oxon Hill, Maryland

By Gary “Digital” Williams

In a super featherweight contest, Manuel “Tino” Avila of Fairfield, CA won an eight-round unanimous decision over Diuhl “Elegante” Olguin of Guadalajara, Mexico. Both men were sharp throughout the contest as they exchanged hard shots. Avila’s output was a bit more consistent in the late stages of the contest to earn the win. Judge Braslow saw the bout 77-75 while judges Wallace and Gradowski scored it 78-74 for Avila, who is now 23-1, eight KO’s. Olgun falls to 11-9-2, nine KO’s.

In a minor upset, cruiserweight Lamont “Too Smooth” Capers of Mt. Pocono, PA won a four-round split decision over Luther “Lights Out” Smith of Bowie, MD. Smith gained the early advantage as he dropped Capers with a right to the body and a left to the head. However, Smith seemed to run out of gas in the remaining rounds and Capers’s output increased. Judges Paul Wallace and John Gradowski scored the bout 38-37 for Capers while Dave Braslow saw it for Smith, 38-37. Capers is now 8-10-3 while Smith falls to 9-2, eight KO’s.

In the opening bout from the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD, super middleweights Tomas “The American Eagle” Williams of Lynchburg, VA and Alberto “El Asasenino” Delgado of Roanoke, VA battled to a four-round majority draw. Both men took turns landing shots on each other and neither could truly gain a clear advantage. Judge David Braslow scored the bout for Delgado, 39-37 but was overruled by judges Paul Wallace and John Gradowski, who saw the draw at 38-38. Williams is now 0-0-2 with both draws coming against Delgado, who is now 0-2-3.