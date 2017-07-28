Frampton-Gutierrez is cancelled

Cyclone Promotions has announced that the “Return of The Jackal” event scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 29th July, has been canceled due to an undisclosed accident to Andres Gutierrez. It is hoped that the event will be re-scheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information.

At today’s weigh-in, Frampton missed the 126 pound limit, so therefore the bout was no longer an official WBC featherweight eliminator. Gutierrez could have still become mandatory challenger for WBC champion Gary Russell with a win had he not been injured – reportedly by falling in the shower.