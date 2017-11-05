November 5, 2017

Former Olympian Vargas Batters Brown

2004 U.S. Olympian heavyweight Devin Vargas (20-4, 5 KOs) returned to the ring Saturday with a first round destruction of veteran Galen Brown (44-39, 26 KOs) Saturday night at the Buckhead Fight Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Vargas, 6’3 225 pounds, dropped Brown with a vicious body shot in the first minute. After Brown arose to beat the 10 count, Vargas pounced on his opponent with several right hand/left hook combinations until the referee halted the onslaught against the ropes midway through the first stanza of the scheduled eight-rounder.

