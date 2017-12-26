Foreman: Joshua could have existed in any era

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Famer George Foreman thinks Anthony Joshua deserves to be rated the best heavyweight in the world and could have excelled in any era. “I think he’s a legitimate heavyweight champion. He’s on the top of the list as far as one to beat,” Foreman told The Sun tabloid.

“One day when they put together the Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder fight, it would probably be one of the greatest heavyweight fights in boxing in the modern day. Anthony Joshua is something special. What Anthony Joshua has is what every group of fighters should – he is conditioned.

“This guy works out, gets in the ring, gets knocked down in the 11th-round but he’s got legs to get up and fight and even earn a knockout like he did against Klitschko.”

Foreman believes Joshua could have been a force in any era of the division.

“He has the condition and the will to win. He could’ve existed in any era. I think he’s a good fighter and if he has good matches made then he can probably leave boxing about when he is 30. He can be done at that age. And he will be remembered as one of the greatest of champions of the world.”

Foreman talked about his comeback at age 40 years.

“I came back in boxing because I was broke I and I don’t wish anybody to become broke at 40-years-old and have to box again. And I certainly wouldn’t want Anthony Joshua to.”