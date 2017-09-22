Floyd still hasn’t cashed Pac or McGregor checks

By TSZSports.com

Could you imagine having $600 MILLION in uncashed checks lying around the house? Floyd Mayweather says that’s exactly the case with him … telling TMZ Sports he still has NOT cashed his massive checks from the Manny Pacquiao and the Conor McGregor fights.

Mayweather was leaving Tao in L.A. with his entourage Thursday night when he talked about everything from his health to his wealth. Oh, and to prove he’s serious about his fight checks … Floyd says he plans to post ’em on social media later today. He reportedly made around $300 mil per fight.

Stay tuned …