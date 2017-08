How confident is Floyd Mayweather that he’ll handle Conor McGregor on Saturday night? All week he’s been hanging out in his Vegas strip club until the early morning hours. And according to Yahoo Sports, he plans to be there until 5 a.m. or so tonight, the night before the fight. If you want to catch a glimpse of Floyd, head over to the Girl Collection (2580 S Highland Dr) at 2 a.m. or so. Maybe you’ll even see him make it rain. (Adults only.)