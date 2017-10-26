Flanagan vacates WBO lightweight title

Breaking news from the WBO Congress on the Norwegian Cruise: Terry Flanagan vacates 135 pound title. Will fight Maurice Hooker for vacant 140 title

By David Finger

In another huge development from the 30th annual WBO congress onboard the Norwegian Sky just outside of Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, Francis Warren announced that reigning lightweight champion Terry Flanagan is relinquishing his world title and moving up to super lightweight.

“He’s going to vacate the title,” Warren told the championship committee. “We’d like him to be #1 at super lightweight.”

The championship committee voted on the request and unanimously voted to put Flanagan as the #1 ranked mandatory contender at 140 pounds. Interestingly enough, Terrence Crawford also announced he was moving up in weight, which opened a fight for the vacant 140 pound title. The committee voted unanimously to sanction Flanagan versus the former #1 contender and reigning NABO champion Maurice Hooker for the vacant WBO belt formally held by Terrence Crawford.