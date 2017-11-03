November 3, 2017

Flanagan returns Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan (22-5, 15 KOs) against Pablo Matias Magrini (19-2-1, 15 KOs) over ten rounds with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs on Saturday at the Entertainment Centre, Townsville, Queensland,Australia. Flanagan challenged WBA cruiserweight champion Dennis Lebedev dropping a twelve round decision in July in Russia. Flanagan is 27 years and stands 6.1”Magrini is coming off a second round stoppage of Miguel Angel Morell in March. Magrini is 38 years and stands 5.10”.

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo of Ace Promotions

Televised on www.liveboxing.com.au

"Bad Boy" Barbosa looking for a KO
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.