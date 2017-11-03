Flanagan returns Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan (22-5, 15 KOs) against Pablo Matias Magrini (19-2-1, 15 KOs) over ten rounds with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs on Saturday at the Entertainment Centre, Townsville, Queensland,Australia. Flanagan challenged WBA cruiserweight champion Dennis Lebedev dropping a twelve round decision in July in Russia. Flanagan is 27 years and stands 6.1”Magrini is coming off a second round stoppage of Miguel Angel Morell in March. Magrini is 38 years and stands 5.10”.

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo of Ace Promotions

Televised on www.liveboxing.com.au