Flanagan brutally stops Magrini

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan (22-5, 15 KOs) scored a brutal fourth round knockout over Pablo Matias Magrini (19-2-1,15 KOs) to capture the WBA Oceania title on Saturday at the Entertainment Centre, Townsville, Queensland, Australia. Flanagan was the aggressor from round one against Argentina’s Magrini and dropped him in round four with a perfectly timed right uppercut and the referee crowned the Australian.



“I’m hoping that was enough for me to get back into the rankings to fight for the WBA world title and if that wasn’t enough, give me another guy,” Flanagan said.

“Choose them for me, I don’t care who it is, I’ll fight him. I’ve got state titles, Australian titles, knockouts of the year, regional titles in IBO, WBA, WBO.

“I just want a world title now, I don’t need more belts in my house, I want a world title. ‘That’s what I need, that’s what I want. The crowd electrified me, even to the point where it makes you want to do some silly things, but you have to keep it together. That’s why I let some shots go, but that’s when you get caught out, so I just kept my cool. He was trying to set me up with the dip and grab, but I just had to time that short uppercut. Two times I missed, but that third one I got him — it was all over mate.”

Flanagan challenged Dennis Lebedev for the WBA cruiserweight title last July in Russia dropping a twelve round decision