Firat Arslan: I will try it one more time

By Tony Mayger/Ringtone Boxing

47-year old former world cruiserweight champion Firat Arslan (40-8-2) is giving it one more go to become world champion before hanging up his gloves next year.

Arslan made his debut in 1997 and then went on a 13-fight winning streak.

He won the WBA title in his 19th year as a professional boxer by beating Virgil Hill in 2007 and after losing it to Guillermo Jones the following year, went on to have a further three unsuccessful world title challenges.

The first of which he lost a questionable decision to Marco Huck in 2012, was stopped in the rematch 14-months later and then lost by split decision to Yoan Pablo Hernandez in 2014. It was Hernandez’ last fight.

“I feel good. I think I could do two, three, four years more but my wife told me, we have twins now, two sweet girls and next year it’s 30 years [as a professional boxer] so it’s ok”.

On Saturday Arslan will do battle with tricky Uruguayan Mauricio Barragan (16-2-0) on the undercard of Chris Eubank Junior’s World Boxing Super Series quarter final fight with Avni Yildirim.