Fighters make weight for Gala in Haiti

By Héctor Villarreal

Haitian lightweight Evens Pierre (28-1, 18 KOs) weighed in the limit of the division to defend his WBA Fedelatin title against Mexican Jesus Laguna (21-10-2, 18 KOs) who needed an extra hour to make 135 pounds at the official ceremony held at Royal Oasis Hotel.

Pierre’s fourth defense of the regional belt heads the Gala Des Champions III event promoted by Jacques Deschamps Fils’ Boxe Internationale on Thursday Night at the Karibe Convention Center in Port Au Prince, Haiti which includes other two regional titles.



Superwelter Wilky Campfort (23-3, 12 KOs), also a Haitian native, weighed at 154 pounds to risk his Fedelatin belt against Venezuelan Jean Carlos Prada (33-4-1, 23 KOs) who hit the scale half a pound under the limit.



On a special attraction, two World ranked light flyweights, Panamanian Gilberto Pedroza (17-3-2, 8 KOs) and Mexican Saul Juarez (23-6-1, 12 KOs) fight for the vacant WBA Fedecaribe title.

Pablo Vicente 132 vs Pedro Verdu 132.5

Fernando Piña 153 vs Adrian Perez 152

Roger Gutierrez 134 vs Brayner Vasquez 134

Melissa Saint Vil 132 vs Diana Garcia 140

Both camps agreed to fight if Garcia doesn’t exceed 145 pounds on Thursday 9:30 am