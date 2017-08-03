Fight Club OC Returns Aug 24

After a wait of over two months, because of the OC Fair’s 2017 run, it is time once again to crank up the mixed martial arts and boxing action for the next Fight Club OC show on Thursday, August 24th in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Two days before Mayweather vs McGregor, Roy Englebrecht Promotions will present its own boxer vs. MMA fighter clash when pro boxer Juan Bustamante (0-1) from Azusa faces pro MMA fighter Keith Berry from Murrieta in a four-round super middleweight bout.

Two top young boxing prospects will be in action when 2-1 Adan Ochoa faces Huntington Beach’s Lupe Arroyo, and Victorville’s 2-0 Juan Barajas will face pro kickboxer Brian Bruns from Riverside who is making his pro boxing debut.

Hangar doors open at 6:30pm with the first bout at 7pm, and the smoking lamp will be lit in the Fight Club OC Cigar Lounge!

All Fight Club OC tickets are priced at $60 and are available at www.fightcluboc.com.