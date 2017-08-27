Fiacco: We have the numbers

By Nick Giongco

Pat Fiacco of Canada, a member of the AIBA Executive Committee, said yesterday in Hamburg, Germany, that his group has the numbers needed to knock out Dr. Ching Kuo Wu as president of the world governing body. In a hastily-called press conference at the Hyperion Hotel, headquarters of the ongoing world championships, Fiacco told the media that Franco Falcinneli of Italy, head of the EUBC and AIBA vice-president, will take over once a change in leadership takes place this year.

“We are bringing back the organization (AIBA) to the national federations,” said Fiacco. “They (national federations) are sick and tired (of the current leadership).”

“We are prepared to put up a fight,” added Fiacco, who also serves as the spokesperson of the faction out to impeach Wu.