Ferguson-Petranyi in Montana Thursday

By Ricardo Ibarra

Unbeaten Pacific Northwest cruiserweight Patrick Ferguson (7-0, 7 KOs) will take on the vastly more experienced former European champion Zoltan Petranyi (55-22, 18 KOs) on Thursday at the Boxing and Bulls Grounds in Hays, Montana, headlining a nine-bout pro/am show organized by Silver Wolf Fight Promotions.

Ferguson, a former USA National amateur heavyweight champion, will take on the seventy-seven fight veteran in only his eighth pro fight, following the fast track he’s been on since turning pro in April of last year. The Spokane, Washington resident has maintained an unblemished record in his relatively short career, scoring knockouts in all of his fights, including a first round KO of former world title challenger Rubin Williams last August. In his last fight, he stopped journeyman Skylar Thompson in the second round this past March. Currently ranked #16 by the NABF, the crafty boxer-puncher hopes to continue his climb with an impressive win against the most experienced fighter he’s faced so far.

Petranyi, a former Hungarian National and UBO European heavyweight title holder, has faced some notable fighters in his 21 year pro career, including former heavyweight world champion Shannon Briggs (L KO1 March 2015), and one-time heavyweight title contender Danny Williams (L TKO3 June 2005). He’s has been on a successful run since losing to Briggs two years ago, claiming victories in his last four fights. He scored a second round TKO over Istvan Lantos in his most recent fight this past May.

“This is a crossroads fight,” said promoter Rebecca Bright Wings of the match-up. “A young fighter on the way up versus a seasoned fighter who needs another win. Ferguson’s a good fighter with a hard punch. He’s fighting a tough guy with seventy-seven fights. He has a bright future and this fight will show us a lot about how far he can go.”

Ferguson and Petranyi will meet in the ten round main event with four additional pro bouts and four amateur fights making up the rest of the card.

In a Jr. middleweight bout, heavy-handed Steve Villalobos (4-0, 4 KOs), of Federal Way, Washington, will look for his fifth consecutive knockout win, taking on Winnipeg, Canada’s Desmond Johnson (0-3). Villalobos, a former regional amateur stand-out, began his career as a paid prize fighter in September of last year and has gone on to score all four of his wins within the first round. In his most recent fight, he scored a first-round stoppage of William Fernandez in June. Johnson, meanwhile has gone winless in three fights with his last fight being a first-round loss to Uriel Lara in January. The bout is slated for four rounds.

In a heavyweight fight that has the potential for fireworks, popular Montana fighter Melvin Weaselboy (1-0, 1 KO), who at one-time was a highly accomplished amateur, will step into the ring for the second time as a pro, taking on Wyoming’s Billy Martin (0-1) in a scheduled four round bout. Weaselboy made his entrance into the pro ranks last March, stopping Ruben Roundstone in the first round. Martin, an active MMA fighter with a 6-15 fight record, has one pro boxing match under his belt, a second round loss to Patrick Ferguson last April. Both fighters are fast, aggressive starters, which should make for a fierce fight for however long it lasts.

Rounding out the remainder of the pro card will be Biloxi, Mississippi’s Mike Tutt (10-3-1) making a comeback after a three year hiatus against journeyman Starr Johnson (5-27-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout; and Montana’s Eric Simonton (1-1, 1 KO) looking for his second win against Houston, Texas’ Stephan Nava (0-6) in a super middleweight match-up.

“This is going to an awesome show from top to bottom,” said BrightWings of the card. “We have some great fights lined up and we’re doing it around the Milk River Indian Days Powwow, which is a powwow that’s been taking place on the Fort Belknap reservation since the late 1800’s. It’s going to be a great couple of days!”

Doors to the event will open at 4 p.m. with the first bout scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. The professional portion of the card will start at 7 p.m. For ticket info visit the Silver Wolf Fight Promotions Facebook page.