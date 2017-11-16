Ferdie Pacheco passes at 89

Sorry to report that former Muhammad Ali cornerman and Showtime boxing commentator Ferdie “The Fight Doctor” Pacheco has passed away at his home in Miami at the age of 89.

Ferdie’s daughter Tina Louise Pacheco announced the following on Facebook: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce to the world the passing of my wonderful Dad, Ferdie Pacheco. He was a pharmacist, a doctor, a boxing commentator, a painter and a writer. But to me he was just Papa. It’s a heartbreak to lose a parent, but I know he’ll always be with me.”