Fenech warns Horn not to lose edge

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech has warned WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn that WBO #10 Gary Corcoran is a dangerous opponent and he must stay focused. “Success can ruin a fighter pretty quickly,” Fenech told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “It happened to me. You end up going to so many functions and doing appearances and book signings that you lose that edge that got you to number one in the first place. Against a dangerous opponent like Gary Corcoran you only need to be one per cent off your game for disaster to happen.

“I’m not saying Jeff Horn’s not hungry any more but Corcoran is, and he’s the kind of fighter who will do anything to win. The bloke lives in a caravan and from what I’ve seen of him he has that non-stop aggressive style and win-at-all costs mentality.”

If Horn is successful he will defend against highly regarded WBO mandatory contender Terrence Crawford in 2018.

”Horn has got the power and the strength to win but Crawford is a terrific boxer and he’s a lot younger than Pacquiao,” Fenech said. “Horn is still developing as a fighter. He showed in the way he fought back against Pacquiao when he was badly hurt that he has all the characteristics of a great fighter but I just hope Corcoran doesn’t spoil the party for him.”