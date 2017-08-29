August 29, 2017

Female boxing champ Angelique Duchemin dies

By Robert Coster

Sad news to report. World Boxing Federation (WBF) featherweight champion Angelique Duchemin has tragically passed away at the age of 26. She was training in her hometown gym in Perpignan, France, when she collapsed, the victim of a heart attack.

Courtesy of France-boxe

Duchemin had an unbeaten 14-0, 3 KO record, winning the European title in 2015 and the WBF world title in May 2017. Angelique’s father, a former boxer, had also died of a heart seizure. Fightnews.com® laments the passing of this promising young champion.

