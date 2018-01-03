January 3, 2018

Feb 2 ShoBox quadrupleheader announced

A battle of unbeaten super middleweight prospects will headline a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader on Friday, Feb. 2, live on SHOWTIME from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa, as two-time ShoBox veteran Ronald Ellis takes on New Yorker Junior Younan. Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs), of Lynn, Mass., and Brooklyn’s Younan (13-0, 9 KOs) will clash in the 10-round main event of a four-fight telecast that features eight fighters with a combined record of 113-3-3.

In the co-feature, former Dominican Olympian Wellington Romero (12-0-1, 6 KOs) will take on Philadelphia’s Sam Teah (12-1-1, 5 KOs) in a super lightweight scrap contracted at 141 pounds.

Cleveland’s Thomas Mattice (10-0, 8 KOs) will face two-time ShoBox winner and Lancaster, Pa. resident Rolando Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KOs) in a lightweight matchup.

In the telecast opener, highly regarded undefeated Devin Haney (18-0, 12 KOs), of Las Vegas, will take on Harmonito Dela Torre (19-1, 12 KOs) in another bout pitting two 135-pound prospects.

The event is promoted by GH3 Promotions and Roc Nation Sports in association with Victory Promotions and Ringside Ticket. Tickets are just $10 general admission prior to the event and $20 on Feb. 2. For more information call: 1.800.HOT.WINN ext. 7117.

IBF Branches into Muay Thai
KO of the Year: Srisaket-Chocolatito
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.