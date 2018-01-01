FBHOF Class of 2018 Announcement

This coming Saturday, January 6, 2018 is the announcement of the 10th Class of Inductees for the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame. As part of the 8th Annual Open House at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, the FBHOF will officially announce the inductees for the Class of 2018. The Open House is from 12:00 noon until 5:00pm with the official announcement at 3:00pm. A huge group is expected of past and new inductees. They will be on hand to meet the public, take pictures with and sign autographs. The public is invited – free of charge.