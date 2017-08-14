Farhood says Canelo will beat GGG

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez can get an upset victory over betting favorite and WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on September 16 according to Showtime boxing analyst Steve Farhood.

“I think the fight is coming along at a really good time for Canelo,” Farhood told OTR Boxing Radio. “Golovkin has shown a little bit more vulnerability lately in the Brook and the Danny Jacobs fight. Canelo took his time moving up to 160, it won’t surprise me if he’s the bigger fighter in the ring at the time of the fight, because he does blow up after the weigh in. I like his chances, I’m picking him to win in a minor upset.

“You know the odds are not very wide for Golovkin, not as big as they would have been a couple of years ago, so maybe the fight is just coming at the right time for Canelo, but I give him a real good chance to outbox Golovkin. Obviously, if he can’t take the big punch, well then he’s going to get knocked out because he’s going to give Golovkin chances, but if he can box him and limit the danger, and limit the number of big punches he takes, I could see him like squeezing out a twelve round decision.”

“Well I mean it could happen, but I don’t think it will happen because Canelo is the younger star to sort of speak. You know really good judges, and I am anticipating that only really experienced good judges will be assigned to that fight of that magnitude, they don’t look at it that way. They don’t bring that bias into a fight. I mean the good ones don’t anyway. I can’t speak for everybody, but I don’t think that’ll be a problem. Sometimes judges score because of styles, favorite styles more than they do because of anything pre-fight or any pre-fight considerations, so I don’t think we’ll have a problem with that.”