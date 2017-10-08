October 8, 2017

Ex-champ Mijares defeats Arevalo

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former world champion and WBC #4 super featherweight Cristian “Diamante” Mijares (58-8-2, 26 KOs) took another step in search of the world title opportunity with a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Jesus “Víboro” Arevalo (25-2-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Unidad Deportiva in Campeche, Mexico. Scores 98-92, 100-92 and 97-93.

Also, local super bantam prospect Francisco “Panchito” Horta (16-3-1, 9 KOs) won by TKO in the eighth and final round over Edgar “Toluquito” Lozano (9-8-2, 5 KOs), and unbeaten lightweight prospect Joseph “Diamante” Aguirre (18-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Juan Jose “Piquet” Martínez (26-5, 18 KOs) over eight.

