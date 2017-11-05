Ex-champ Johnny Gonzalez triumphs

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Two-time world champion Jhonny Gonzalez (65-10, 54 KOs) successfully defended a WBC regional super featherweight belt with a twelve round points victory over Irving Berry (23-7-2, 10 KOs) before a packed house at the Josué Nery Santos Gym in Ciudad Juarez.

Gonzalez won 120-105 on all three cards. Berry was on the canvas three times during the contest and received a lot of punishment although he managed to stay on his feet.

Female flyweight Lourdes ‘La Pequeña Lulú’ Juarez (22-2, 3 KOs) retained her WBC FECOMBOX belt with a ten round unanimous decision over Diana ‘Bonita’ Fernández (16-2, 3 KOs). The younger sister of world champion Mariana ‘Barby’ Juarez, won by scores of 99-92, 95-96 and 98-91.

Also Mexican Olympic medalist Misael “Chino” Rodríguez (5-0, 3 KOs) only needed a couple of rounds to overcome the experienced Isaac ‘Gallo Negro’ Méndez (16-16, 14 KOs) in a middleweight bout.