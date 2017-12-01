December 1, 2017

Ex-champ Haskins returns Dec 15

Former IBF bantamweight champion Lee Haskins will return to action on December 15th at the Merthyr Leisure Centre in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. Haskins’ last fight was a points loss against Belfast boxer Ryan Burnett for the IBF world title back in June. An injury suffered during the contest forced Haskins to delay a return to the ring but the former champion is now fully recovered and has his eye on recapturing his world championship belt.

“After losing my title I took some time out with my family and soon realized there was more that I wanted to achieve in my boxing career. The rest has done me good, the injury I picked up in the Burnett fight certainly affected my ability to perform to my best but I am taking nothing away from Ryan’s performance. My focus is solely on becoming world champion again, a win in Merthyr on 15th December is the first step back on my mission.”

Haskins will face an opponent to be named.

