Ex-champ Fuentes flattens Lara

Former two-time world champion Moises “Moi” Fuentes (25-4-1, 14 KOs) annihilated Ulises “El Ratoncito” Lara (18-16-2, 10 KOs) in the first round of a flyweight bout on Saturday night at the Domo de los Trabajadores del IMSS in Mexico City. Time was 2:40.



Featherweight Emmanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (22-1, 18 KOs) scored his 17th consecutive win with second round stoppage of Danny “Venado” Flores 15-11-1, 8 KOs).

Unbeaten female light flyweight Silvia “La Guerrerita” Torres 17-0-1, 6 KOs) halted Edith de Jesús “La Pantera” Flores (5-10, 1 KO) at 1:48 of the second round.