October 28, 2017

Ex-champ Fuentes flattens Lara

Former two-time world champion Moises “Moi” Fuentes (25-4-1, 14 KOs) annihilated Ulises “El Ratoncito” Lara (18-16-2, 10 KOs) in the first round of a flyweight bout on Saturday night at the Domo de los Trabajadores del IMSS in Mexico City. Time was 2:40.

Photo: Pablo Lozano/Zanfer

Featherweight Emmanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (22-1, 18 KOs) scored his 17th consecutive win with second round stoppage of Danny “Venado” Flores 15-11-1, 8 KOs).

Unbeaten female light flyweight Silvia “La Guerrerita” Torres 17-0-1, 6 KOs) halted Edith de Jesús “La Pantera” Flores (5-10, 1 KO) at 1:48 of the second round.

Remillard dominates Cruz
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.