More Euro TV for WBSS

While U.S. television continues to drop the ball on the World Boxing Super Series, it was announced Friday that the $50 million tournament that will crown an undisputed cruiserweight champion has been picked up by MTG (Modern Times Group) for airing in Nordic and Baltic countries. The tournament will also air in the UK, Canada, Germany and Holland.

The tournament kicks off Saturday with WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck. All four cruiserweight world champions are competing. Super middleweight combatants start next week.