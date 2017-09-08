September 8, 2017

More Euro TV for WBSS

While U.S. television continues to drop the ball on the World Boxing Super Series, it was announced Friday that the $50 million tournament that will crown an undisputed cruiserweight champion has been picked up by MTG (Modern Times Group) for airing in Nordic and Baltic countries. The tournament will also air in the UK, Canada, Germany and Holland.

The tournament kicks off Saturday with WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck. All four cruiserweight world champions are competing. Super middleweight combatants start next week.

Nothing finalized on Horn opponent
Weights from Philadelphia
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.