Ergashev-Fredrickson collide Jan 12 on ShoBox

Uzbekistan power-puncher Shohjahon Ergashev will face the toughest test of his career in fellow undefeated and top-10 ranked Sonny Fredrickson in the telecast opener of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, Jan. 12 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

In the co-feature of the tripleheader headlined by the Claressa Shields-Tori Nelson Women’s 10-round Super Middleweight World Championship, Jesse Hernandez (10-1, 7 KOs) will take on former National Golden Gloves Gold Medalist Ernesto Garza (9-2, 5 KOs; 1-3 WSB) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout between two all-action fighters.

Ergashev (11-0, 11 KOs), who has recorded a knockout in each of his first 11 professional fights, and Fredrickson (18-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, will contest an eight-round super lightweight bout.

“This card is a great way to set the tone for competitive fights in the 2018,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. “These are two pick’em fights with the winners having a legitimate shot at world title contention in the near future. Egrashev has the power, skills and ambition to be an exciting addition to the already packed junior welterweight division, but he’s facing his toughest test in Sonny Fredrickson. Jessy Hernandez is coming off impressive wins over two undefeated fighters and he’s returning against a very durable challenger with solid pro experience and strong amateur boxing pedigree. I am excited and grateful to SHOWTIME that we were able to put together these fantastic fights as the first show of the year.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are currently on sale for $75 for the first two rows of ringside, $65 for remaining ringside seats and all others priced at $49 and $37, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the Turning Stone Resort Box Office at 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.

The 26-year-old Ergashev has been a pro for just over one year and is a former six-year member of the Uzbek national team where he won 202 of his 216 amateur bouts. A decorated amateur, Ergashev owns a win over Uzbekistan’s Shakhram Giyasov, a silver medalist in the welterweight division at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ergashev registered a TKO against Marquis Hawthorne at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., in his last fight – and first in the United States – on Nov. 11. He now trains in Detroit under Javan “Sugar” Hill Steward and Rick Phillips at the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit.

“I know Sonny is a world-ranked, highly touted fighter,” Ergashev said. “I look forward to continuing my knockout streak and getting my 12th KO on January 12. I am excited to fight on SHOWTIME and show the world what I bring to the ring.”

The 23-year-old Fredrickson is currently ranked No. 9 by the World Boxing Association. An active amateur who had 130 amateur bouts with more than 120 wins, Fredrickson traveled to Medellin, Colombia, in his last fight to face unbeaten Placido Ramirez as part of the annual WBA Convention and looked impressive in a third-round knockout.

Fredrickson competed in both the U.S. Amateur National Championships and National Golden Gloves and has been an active pro with five fights in 2015, four in 2016 and three in 2017. He is represented by Roc Nation Sports and trained by Lamar Wright.

“If you look at Ergashev’s past opponents, he hasn’t fought against anyone that talented, so I’m confident that I’ll stop him in his tracks,” Fredrickson said. “I’m sure he’ll try to come out strong in the beginning of the fight, but I plan to break him down.

“Plenty of boxing stars got their first break on SHOWTIME, so fighting on this network is huge for me. I’m ready to capitalize on this opportunity and showcase my skills on one of the biggest platforms in boxing. My goal is to put on a great performance at Turning Stone and get the victory.”

Hernandez is coming off two consecutive wins over previously undefeated, top-15 ranked fighters – a unanimous decision over Glenn Dezurn on Nov. 11, and fifth-round TKO of Vladimir Tikhonov in his ShoBox debut on Aug. 4. The 27-year-old Hernandez, the youngest of 15 children, was 67-6 as an amateur and took five years off from boxing between 2009 and 2014 to work construction jobs in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

“This is going to be a tough fight, but I am putting in the work and feel like I will definitely come out on top,” said Hernandez, who has six brothers that have boxed professionally. “It will be action-packed and a must-watch fight. I feel like my aggressive style is meant for TV. I will fight whoever is put in front of me to prove my worth. Dominance in the 122-pound weight division is my ultimate goal.”

Garza, of Saginaw, Mich., was the 2008 National Golden Gloves Gold Medalist and a 2009 U.S. National Championships Bronze Medalist. The 29-year-old is fighting on ShoBox for the second time having suffered a third-round knockout against Jon Fernandez on Feb. 10, in Miami, Okla. Garza has won his last two fights since the defeat, both coming in Michigan.

“I’ve been training hard for this fight, and I can’t wait to step into the ring to show the world my talent,” Garza said. “I know I’m going to come out on top and bring back this win for my hometown. I’m extremely blessed and grateful for this opportunity. I can’t let it slip away.”

In the main event, Unified Women’s Super Middleweight World Champion Shields will defend her 168-pound titles against undefeated IBF mandatory challenger Nelson. A two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) will face her second consecutive undefeated opponent in the main event on ShoBox.

Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KOs) won a middleweight world championship in 2011 and owns wins over previously unbeaten Alicia Napoleon and Mia St. John. The 41-year-old Ashburn, Va., native looks to capture her second world title in a showdown with the fastest rising star in women’s boxing.

This will be the sixth ShoBox visit to Turning Stone Resort Casino, which hosted its first ShoBox telecast during the 2013 Hall of Fame weekend.

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Rich Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.