EBU Updates

By Marco Bratusch

The already mentioned clash between Italian Orlando Fiordigiglio (27-1, 12 KOs) and 35-year-old Frenchman Zakaria Attou (25-6-2, 7 KOs), valid for the vacant European junior middleweight belt has been pushed back to December 22nd instead of December 2nd due to broadcasting and organization matters. French company Europrom will stage the fight night in France in a site yet to be determined.

European flyweight champion Tomas Masson relinquished his continental belt – a crown he successfully defended twice after he gained it in 2015 – in order to take his world title shot against the young powerful hitter and WBC titlist Daigo Higa in Japan on October 22nd. Consequentially, the now vacant European belt will be put at stake for young Englishman Charlie Edwards (10-1, 4 KOs) and undefeated Frenchman Vincent Legrand (25-0, 15 KOs). Their respective handlers will have time until October 23rd to come to terms privately for this very interesting clash.

This Saturday night in Solna, Sweden, local undefeated prospect Anthony Yigit (19-0-1, 7 KOs) will take on another continental prospect as the 24-year-old Sandor Martin (29-1, 10 KOs), from Barcelona, Spain, as the first defense of the European super lightweight belt. This Sauerland promoted crossroad fight between the two young southpaws is one of the most awaited clashes of this late September in Europe.

The European Unon (EU) super middleweight title bout between former Italian titlist Valerio Ranaldi (13-1-1, 7 KOs) and Spaniard Adasat Rodriguez (16-6-2, 10 KOs) will likely be set during next December in Rome, Italy, in a Roundzero-promoted card. Parties voided the related bid which was set for last Friday sealing a private deal.

In other news, junior welterweight Massimiliano Ballisai (20-4, 12 KOs) will face tough German-naturalized fighter Timo Schwarzkopf (17-1, 10 KOs) in a eight-round contest on the undercard of the highly anticipated clash between IBO titlist Chris Eubank jr and Turkish Avni Yildirim, valid as the second quarter-final of the super-middleweight WBSS tournament. The boxing night is set for October 7th in Stuttgart, Germany, with the promotion of Sauerland Events.

Undefeated young Spaniard Sergio “El Nino” Garcia (25-0, 13 KOs), promoted by Maravilla Box, successfully defended his WBC Silver junior middleweight belt last Friday in Torrelavega, Spain, forcing Italian Felice Moncelli to quit after seven rounds of action. The 23-year-old Moncelli (17-5-1, 5 KOs) did not come out of his corner at the beginning of round eight, claiming a hand injury. However, Garcia was a clearly winner at that point, strongly taking the fight to his opponent and letting his hands go as it is his natural style of fighting.

Former European title challenger Alessandro Goddi (32-2-1, 15 KOs) won a solid, well-deserved split decision victory against former undefeated local boxer Andrew Francillette (20-1-1, 5 KOs) last Saturday in Fontvieille, Monaco. The contest was valid for a vacant WBA regional belt and was the feature bout of an Europrom promoted boxing night.