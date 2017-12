Undefeated 135-pound world champion Robert Easter will defend his IBF title against former world champion Javier Fortuna in the co-main event of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson live on SHOWTIME January 20 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

On the live-streamed undercard, unbeaten light heavyweight Marcus Browne will take on once-beaten Francy Ntetu in a 10-round fight and undefeated heavyweight Adam Kownacki will face once-beaten Iago Kiladze of Kiev, Ukraine in a 10-round bout.