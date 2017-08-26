Cotto-Kamegai Undercard Results

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Javier Padilla (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Indio, California and Ricardo Arias (1-1-1) of Mexico City went toe to toe going the distance in a four round bantamweight bout. Fighting on the inside the taller Padilla teed off and busted Arias’s nose in the opening round. Padilla continued to land big punches as Arias stood his ground throughout the fight. The fourth and final round neither fighter took a step back sensing the urgency as the fight was close. All three judges scored the bout even a draw 38-38.

The little guys, Janel Rivera (16-2-3, 10 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Mexicali, Mexico’s Marco Sanchez (12-6-3, 7 KOs), were in action as Rivera scored a brutal first round knockout in a scheduled eight round minimumweight bout. Rivera landed a low blow to start as the referee Tony Crebbs deducted a point. However moments later a huge left hook knocked Sanchez out cold as the referee immediately waived the bout at 1:59 of the first.

In the opening bout from the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California Ruben Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) of Indio, California made his pro debut stopping Rolando Padilla (0-3) of Los Angeles in two rounds of a scheduled four round bout. Rodriguez landed bombs early as the referee had seen enough waiving the bout at 47 seconds of the second.