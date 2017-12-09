Early Results from New York City

By Matt Richardson at ringside

Former U.S. Olympian Shakur Stevenson defeated Oscar Mendoza via second round stoppage in the first televised bout of the night. Stevenson (4-0, 2 KO’s) dominated every second of the fight. He landed virtually every punch he wanted in the first round but when the action resumed in the second he picked up the pace and really started hurting Mendoza with quick combinations to the body and head. Mendoza (4-3, 1 KO) seemed hurt by a combination to the body but would occasionally throw a shot back to deter referee Sparkle Lee from calling the fight off. But following an additional flush combination, Lee stepped in to call the fight off with Mendoza still on his feet but completely defeated. Mendoza did not protest the stoppage, which came at the 1:38 mark of the round.

Female lightweight Mikaela Mayer used her 5’9” body frame and more polished boxing skills to dominate Nydia Feliciano over four one-sided rounds. Mayer (3-0, 2 KO’s) boxed well from the outside and kept Feliciano at the end of a sharp jab for the majority of the fight. Feliciano (9-9-3) tried her best – and occasionally landed – but she was largely outclassed throughout the eight minute fight. Two judges gave Mayer each round, submitting identical shutout scores of 40-36, to fortunately overrule an absurd 38-38 score. Following the decision, Mayer said that she would like to move on to fighting longer fights, with six-rounders being the possible next step.

Featherweight prospects Jose Gonzalez and Adan Gonalez battled to a six round majority draw. It wasn’t an easy fight for either guy. Gonzalez (9-0-1, 2 KO’s) was banged up and bruised after absorbing a series of clean shots throughout the bout, particularly in the early rounds. Gonalez (3-1-2, 2 KO’s) counterpunched effectively and was often able to halt any momentum it appeared that Gonzalez was about to generate but he also ate his share of hard shots. One judge tabbed Gonzalez a victor, 58-56, but that was overruled by two scores of 57-57.

In the first fight of the evening at “The Garden” former heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings (21-2, 12 KO’s) continued his comeback from consecutive 2015 losses to Wladimir Klitschko and Luis Ortiz to defeat Donnie Haynesworth via third round technical knockout. After a largely uneventful first round, Jennings started to break through the guard of Haynesworth (13-2-1, 11 KO’s) in the second. His punches started having an effect in the third and after Haynesworth was rocked on the end of a right, referee Arthur Mercante Jr. called a halt to the action. It appeared that Haynesworth may have injured his foot or ankle when he went back after absorbing the shot but it wasn’t immediately clear. After briefly consulting with Haynesworth, Mercante called the fight off at the 2:29 mark with Haynesworth still standing.