Super welterweight Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez (24-6-3, 16 KOs), older brother of Canelo Alvarez, and Johnny “Vaquero” Navarrete (33-10-2, 15 KOs) fought to an eight round draw on Saturday night at the Gimnasio “Manuel Bernardo Aguirre” in Chihuahua, Mexico. Scores were 77-75 Alvarez, 77-75 Navarrete, 76-76.



Undefeated super welterweight Jaime Munguía (25-0, 21 KOs) scored a spectacular second round KO over Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (16-2-1, 12 KOs).