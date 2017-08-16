Duran analyzes GGG vs. Canelo

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Boxing legend Roberto Duran expects the Gennady Golovkin versus Saul Alvarez contest on September 16 in Las Vegas to be a tough fight, but isn’t picking a winner.

“When Golovkin fought with the gringo Jacobs, he received a lot of punches. Golovkin had Jacobs in a bad situation several times, but he did not know how to finish him off. On the other hand, the Mexican is by nature a brave boxer and when you bring [a Mexican boxer] to fight, they give everything in the ring.

“It will be a very tough fight, because the two of them hit hard. In this fight, the one who will survive is the one who is capable of handling the other’s punch, and for me that will be the one who will take the victory.”