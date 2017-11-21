Douglas-O’Sullivan added to Saunders-Lemieux

A pair of middleweights looking to fight their way into title contention will face off on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Montreal as once-defeated Virginian Antoine “Action” Douglas (22-1-1, 16 KOs) and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (26-2, 18 KOs) of Cork, Ireland go toe-to-toe for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title in the 10-round co-main event of HBO World Championship Boxing beginning live at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT.

The fight will be the chief support of the WBO World Middleweight Championship showdown between Champion Billy Joe Saunders and challenger and former IBF World Middleweight Champion David Lemieux.

At the young age of 25, Douglas has already held numerous regional title belts and has taken the undefeated records of fighters including Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna and Istvan “The Prince” Szili. Douglas is riding a three-fight knockout streak since suffering the only defeat of his career.

“Fighting on such a great middleweight card on HBO will be a great opportunity,” said Douglas. “I’ve seen some fights of Gary’s, and I never underestimate my opponent. I know he’s got a good record and that he always comes to fight. I’ve never been to Canada, so I look forward to expanding my fan base there.”

Known as a true showman with booming knockout power, O’Sullivan is riding a four-fight winning streak culminating with a brutal beating and TKO over Nick Quigley in the main event on Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in September. At 33 years old, O’Sullivan has faced some of the top middleweights in the division throughout his career including Saunders and Chris Eubank, Jr.

“I’m coming off a tremendous knockout win, and that high has carried into my training for this huge co-main event opportunity,” said Gary O’Sullivan. “I’m excited to be making my HBO debut on such a tremendous card, and will not disappoint in giving everyone a show. Antoine Douglas should be prepared to face the very best version of myself in the ring.”

“The Middleweight division is absolutely stacked, and fans will get to see four of the top-tier fighters on one night in Quebec, Canada,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “While Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin sit atop the division, these two fights will likely determine their challengers in the near future. Everything is on the line for all these guys.”

On the non-televised undercard, rising 130-pound star Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (12-0, 11 KOs) will look to defend his Junior NABF Super Featherweight Title in an eight-round fight against Noe Martinez (10-9-2, 6 KOs) of Michoacan, Mexico. The 19-year-old native of Victorville, Calif. is coming off eight knockout victories and will look to defend his title for the second time after earning the title with a spectacular first-round knockout win against Miguel Carrizoza in September and defending it impressively via third-round technical knockout against Cesar Valenzuela in November.