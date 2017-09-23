Dorticos-Kudryashov undercard results

Cruiserweight Keith “Machine Gun” Tapia (18-1, 11 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Lateef “Power” Kayode (21-2, 16 KOs) in a reserve match for the World Boxing Super Series on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Tapia dominated Kayode from the opening bell. Tapia dropped Kayode at the end of round six with a right hand and won by scores of 100-89, 100-89, 99-90.

Former world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire (38-4, 24 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Garcia Hernandez (22-3-1, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC silver featherweight title. Scores were 100-90, 97-93, 99-91. The 34-year-old Donaire was making his debut under promoter Richard Schaefer’s Ringstar Sports umbrella.