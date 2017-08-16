Dorticos-Kudryashov Ticket Alert

Tickets for the September 23 World Boxing Super Series clash between WBA cruiserweight champion Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs) in a quarter-final bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas are now on sale. Prices are $250, $125, $100, $50, and $30.

“It’s a thrill to promote the first World Boxing Super Series fight in the United States,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “This fight may very well turn out to be the best clash of the entire tournament. The WBSS is a first class organization and I am proud to be working with them to bring the best fighters in the world to the US competing for the Ali trophy. San Antonio is a great boxing town and the Alamodome is the perfect place to kick-off the US leg of the tournament.”

No U.S. television has been announced thus far for the $50 million tournament.