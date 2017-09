Yunier Dorticos 199 vs. Dmitry Kudryashov 200

(WBA cruiserweight world title)

(WBSS cruiserweight quarterfinal)

Kudryashov initially missed the weight by 0.5lb, but came back 45 minutes later inside the limit.

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: Ringstar Sports

TV: Fans in the U.S. can stream the WBSS action live at WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com