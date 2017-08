The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight division comes to San Antonio, Texas on September 23 when WBA world champion Yunier ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) faces Dmitry ‘Russian Hammer’ Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs) in a quarter-final bout at the Alamodome. As the fourth seed, Dorticos ended up with no choice other than to face the fighter three other seeds in the series avoided. Ticket details for the quarter-final clash between Dorticos and Kudryashov will be announced soon.