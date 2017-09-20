Dorticos-Kudryashov Final Presser

Photos: Francisco Perez/Ringstar Sports

The World Boxing Super Series makes its USA debut on Saturday with a very attractive cruiserweight quarterfinal showdown between WBA world champion Yunier Dorticos and Dmitry Kudryashov at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Also seeing action are once-beaten cruiserweights Keith Tapia and Lateef Kayode, who meet in a WBSS reserve match, plus former world champion Nonito Donaire, who battles Mexico’s Ruben Garcia Hernandez.

Sadly no U.S. television for this very TV-worthy fight card, but the action will be streamed at worldboxingsuperseries.com. Dorticos and Kudryashov faced off at Wednesday’s press conference.

Yunier Dorticos: “I’m happy to be a part of this great event. On Saturday night you will see what I’m all about. Saturday is going to be an explosive matchup and I will leave with my belt.”

Dmitry Kudryashov: “I know that I have a very tough opponent in front of me. We’ve worked so hard to prepare my body and mind for 12 rounds of war. There is no way I can lose this fight.”

Promoter Richard Schaefer: “This is the second quarter-final matchup of the cruiserweights and I have to say that all of the major U.S. boxing media and around the world are calling Dorticos vs. Kudryashov the best fight of the tournament. I am going to guarantee that on Saturday night you will see a knockout. That’s the only thing these two fighters know how to do. I don’t know who or when, but I’m very comfortable saying this will end in a knockout.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with World Boxing Super Series, are priced at $250, $125, $100, $50, and $30, and are on sale now. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.