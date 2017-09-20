September 20, 2017

Dorticos-Kudryashov Final Presser

Photos: Francisco Perez/Ringstar Sports

The World Boxing Super Series makes its USA debut on Saturday with a very attractive cruiserweight quarterfinal showdown between WBA world champion Yunier Dorticos and Dmitry Kudryashov at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Also seeing action are once-beaten cruiserweights Keith Tapia and Lateef Kayode, who meet in a WBSS reserve match, plus former world champion Nonito Donaire, who battles Mexico’s Ruben Garcia Hernandez.

Sadly no U.S. television for this very TV-worthy fight card, but the action will be streamed at worldboxingsuperseries.com. Dorticos and Kudryashov faced off at Wednesday’s press conference.

Yunier Dorticos: “I’m happy to be a part of this great event. On Saturday night you will see what I’m all about. Saturday is going to be an explosive matchup and I will leave with my belt.”

Dmitry Kudryashov: “I know that I have a very tough opponent in front of me. We’ve worked so hard to prepare my body and mind for 12 rounds of war. There is no way I can lose this fight.”

Promoter Richard Schaefer: “This is the second quarter-final matchup of the cruiserweights and I have to say that all of the major U.S. boxing media and around the world are calling Dorticos vs. Kudryashov the best fight of the tournament. I am going to guarantee that on Saturday night you will see a knockout. That’s the only thing these two fighters know how to do. I don’t know who or when, but I’m very comfortable saying this will end in a knockout.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with World Boxing Super Series, are priced at $250, $125, $100, $50, and $30, and are on sale now. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Valdez/Zurdo Presser Camera Clicks
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.