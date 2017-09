WBA cruiserweight champion Yunier ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs) scored an explosive second round KO over Dmitry ‘Russian Hammer’ Kudryashov (21-2, 21 KOs) in a World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal matchup on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Dorticos opened up in round two and a crushing right hand laid out Kudryashov to end it. Time was 2:10.

Dorticos will now fight the winner between IBF champ Murat Gassiev and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk.