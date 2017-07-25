Donaire inks with Schaefer

Four-division world champion Nonito Donaire will join forces with Richard Schaefer’s Ringstar Sports as the international boxing star attempts to add another world championship to an already notable list of career accomplishments. Donaire, who is currently training in Japan, will be returning to the ring in September.

The 34-year-old “Filipino Flash” is coming off a decision loss to Jesse Magdaleno last November, but Schaefer believes Donaire still has a lot left. “Nonito is one of the modern day legends of our sport,” stated Schaefer. “One of these rare fighters that always delivers and always knows how to entertain! I am convinced that he will again become one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world. No doubt about it!”