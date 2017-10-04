Dirrell to fight Douglin, not Chavez Jr.

Former WBC super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell had been named by Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as his next opponent for November 11 at the LA Forum, but it looks like Dirrell is going a different direction. PBC announced today that Dirrell (30-1-1, 24 KOs) will meet Denis Douglin (20-5, 13 KOs) in an FS1-televised 10-rounder on November 17 from Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint, Michigan. The bout is a homecoming for Dirrell, who was born and raised in Flint along with his brother and top contender, Andre. “Douglin has fought a lot of good fighters and I respect him, but he’s standing in the way of my title shot,” said Dirrell. “This is a chance for me to showcase my skills. I’m going for a stoppage, and I think I’m going to get it in the middle rounds. I want to put on a great performance and give the fans something to see. I’m going to get the job done.”

Also, welterweights Jamontay Clark (12-0, 7 KOs) and Ivan Golub (13-1, 11 KOs) will meet in an eight-round rematch of their June 30 showdown which ended with Clark winning a unanimous decision, and Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (14-1, 9 KOs) will take on Kareem Martin (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight clash that opens televised coverage.