Promoter Erol Ceylan has inked 6’7 heavyweight Alexander “Sascha” Dimitrenko (40-3, 26 KOs) to a promotional contract. “Sascha” will return to the ring on December 22 at the G18 Halle in Hamburg, Germany.

Also on the card is heavyweight Adrian Granat (14-1, 13 KOs), making his comeback in an eight-rounder after losing to Dimitrenko in March.

Opponents for both fighters will be named.