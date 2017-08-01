DiBella inks Richard Commey

DiBella Entertainment has signed top rated lightweight contender Richard Commey (25-2, 22 KOs), of Accra, Ghana, to an exclusive promotional contract it was announced today by its President Lou DiBella and Commey’s manager Michael Amoo-bediako. Commey formally signed the deal while in New York for last Saturday’s Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia bout. He will remain in New York and train in Brooklyn under the tutelage of Andre Rozier and Gary Stark Sr. Commey is ranked #4 by the World Boxing Council and #6 by the International Boxing Federation.