December 3, 2017

Dib and Jarvis victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #3 super featherweight Billy Dib (42-4) outscored Phum Kunmat (24-23-4) over eight rounds at the Mediterranean club, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday. The former IBF featherweight Champion controlled the contest in all the rounds to win by scores of 80-72, 80-72, 80-72.

In other action, classy bantamweight Brock Jarvis (12-0) stopped Wichet Sengrakhorn (9-1) in round one of a scheduled ten round bout to capture the WBC Asian Boxing Council title. The referee crowned Jarvis at 1:01. Jarvis is trained and managed by three-time world champion Jeff Fenech.

Promoter was Rob Fogarty.

