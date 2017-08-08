More details on WBA move

As previously reported, WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza informed at a press conference held Tuesday in Panama that the WBA presidency is moving to Colombia. “We are expanding the WBA operations by moving the presidency to Medellin, while Panama will keep the WBA central office,” He said. “The reasons leading to this decision are familiar. My daughter wants to study veterinary at a renowned university in Antioquia. My mother visits the city a lot, and while organizing our 96th Convention taking place from October 30 to November 2, we found that people have been very receptive and we also found some projects to promote boxing development,” said Mendoza.

Is for that reason that the WBA offices in Panama will be restructured and will change location within the city. The new office address will be announced shortly for promoters, boxers and journalists who may need to visit.

“The operation model will vary, as I have been thinking for quite some time, and I will present that at our upcoming convention. We must develop boxing, we have a big plan, but I do not want to get ahead of myself. So, I invite you to accompany us in Medellin from October 30 to November 2, to get to know our plans and learn how we will develop them,” said Mendoza.