DeGale, Selby to defend IBF belts Dec 9

IBF super-middleweight world champion James DeGale and IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby will defend their belts on a huge night of boxing at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday December 9th. Opponents are TBA.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “I am delighted James and Lee are showcasing their talents on our last big show in London this year. I expect it to be a special night for James, defending his world title in his home city for the first time. Selby is a class operator and should he come through this fight, we will be looking to make the long-awaited fight with Josh (Warrington) in 2018. Rising stars Anthony Yarde and Daniel Dubois will also feature on this unmissable card and I know fans will be in for a real treat.”