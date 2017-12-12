De Gracia, Perales Final Presser in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian featherweight Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia (21-1, 17 KOs), ranked #12 by WBA, and his opponent Sergio “Time to Shine” Perales (24-2, 16 KOs), from Texas, USA, went face-to-face for the first time on Monday at the final press conference before their 8 rounds fight scheduled for Thursday night at Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall in Panama City, Panama.

“This is a great opportunity for me to get into the World rankings so I did not hesitate to accept when my promoter told me about coming to fight in Panama” said Perales, who faces De Gracia on the main event of the “Tormenta Perfecta” boxing card which is the final event of Promociones y Eventos del Istmo in year 2017.

“Perales is shorter than me and recently he has been not so active but I have to be very carefull because he is a little more experienced and has almost my same KO ratio,” said De Gracia.