October 17, 2017

De Alba-Najera set for Nov 21

Local favorite Frank De Alba (22-2, 9 KOs) will take on Ivan Najera (17-3, 8 KOs) in the ten-round super featherweight main event on Tuesday night, November 21st at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center. In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated Mykal Fox (14-0, 4 KOs) will battle Marlon Aguas (9-1, 6 KOs) in a welterweight bout. Also in an eight-round bout, Victor Vasquez (8-3, 3 KOs) will square off with undefeated Ricardo Garcia (14-0, 9 KOs) in a lightweight fight clash. The nine-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

